Bristlecone Advisors LLC Has $278,000 Position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 981 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 68,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,864 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in Progressive by 498.5% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 4.5% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 12,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progressive

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $795,324.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 37,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,387.48. This trade represents a 7.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 16,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $4,153,335.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 228,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,832,701.76. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,250 shares of company stock worth $26,332,348 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $246.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $266.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.33. The Progressive Corporation has a 52 week low of $217.91 and a 52 week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 15.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Progressive from $280.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Progressive from $328.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Progressive from $290.00 to $268.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.88.

About Progressive

(Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

