Lcnb Corp Trims Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Lcnb Corp lessened its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,132 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Boeing were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Financial Freedom LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $229.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $173.22 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.39 and a 200 day moving average of $190.57. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $128.88 and a one year high of $242.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $22.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.90) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group set a $280.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

In other news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total transaction of $132,019.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total transaction of $650,198.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

