Lcnb Corp Sells 275 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Lcnb Corp lessened its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,908,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,009,000 after buying an additional 1,321,554 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,531,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,991,000 after buying an additional 1,027,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,111,000 after buying an additional 798,663 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,229,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,806,000 after buying an additional 564,860 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,900,000. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on FITB. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.1%

FITB stock opened at $41.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.01. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.96%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

