True North Advisors LLC Sells 3,589 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

True North Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. True North Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $28,000. Wormser Freres Gestion bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $134.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.69 and a 200 day moving average of $130.98. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $107.11 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABT. Mizuho increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Leerink Partnrs raised Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.47.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

