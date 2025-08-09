AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $1.13 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 43.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Paychex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,807,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,907,314,000 after acquiring an additional 286,818 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in Paychex by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 26,905,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,772,544,000 after acquiring an additional 166,155 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,782,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,663,474,000 after buying an additional 737,542 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $674,115,000 after buying an additional 694,651 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,130,781 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $438,998,000 after buying an additional 401,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYX shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total value of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 97,526 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $14,157,849.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 446,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,878,940.89. The trade was a 17.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $141.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.40. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $123.00 and a one year high of $161.24. The company has a market cap of $50.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.91.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 45.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.53%.

Paychex Profile



Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

