Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Benjamin Edwards Inc.

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,840 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $22,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 145,984 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 1,368.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 39,989 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after acquiring an additional 37,265 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 7,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 304.9% during the fourth quarter. New Vernon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,613 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 84.2% during the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,456 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 12,550 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $92.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $79.29 and a twelve month high of $96.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.93. The stock has a market cap of $119.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MDT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Medtronic from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, William Blair raised Medtronic to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.19.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

