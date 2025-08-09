Taylor Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Taylor Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises about 1.5% of Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Taylor Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 13,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,109,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 6.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Blackstone by 34.3% in the first quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 64,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after buying an additional 16,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total transaction of $16,736,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 808,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,353,571.52. This trade represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings I. L.P. Blackstone purchased 1,189,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.22 per share, with a total value of $29,999,997.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 4,178,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,388,604.62. This trade represents a 39.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone
Blackstone Stock Performance
Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $168.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.71. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.66 and a 52 week high of $200.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.51.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.83% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Blackstone Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 110.75%.
About Blackstone
Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Blackstone
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 08/04 – 08/08
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Airbnb Beats Earnings, But the Growth Story Is Losing Altitude
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Netflix Bulls vs. Bears: Who Wins This Pullback?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.