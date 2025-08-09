Bristlecone Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 20.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 69,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 166.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 109.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,246,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,458,000 after acquiring an additional 649,807 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 495.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 15,436 shares during the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Citigroup

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the sale, the director owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. The trade was a 58.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.54.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of C stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $170.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

