1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $913,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 249.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:SHV opened at $110.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.3847 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.38.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

