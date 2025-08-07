1834 Investment Advisors Co. Grows Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LYB. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.46.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a 12-month low of $49.27 and a 12-month high of $99.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.85.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.25). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.1%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 711.69%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

