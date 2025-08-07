1834 Investment Advisors Co. Buys 357 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 138,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,942,000 after buying an additional 17,840 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 9,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TXN opened at $185.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.18. The firm has a market cap of $169.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $139.95 and a twelve month high of $221.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 99.63%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. UBS Group set a $255.00 price target on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.21.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

