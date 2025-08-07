1834 Investment Advisors Co. Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,600 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $451,985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,987,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $434.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $101.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $458.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $459.64. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

Several research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $460.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $520.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $498.00 to $453.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $506.65.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

