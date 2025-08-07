1834 Investment Advisors Co. Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its stake in shares of APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,285 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 70,732 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned about 0.08% of APA worth $5,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in APA by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,186,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,823,000 after buying an additional 1,540,055 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,767,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in APA by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,297,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,212 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,932,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Get APA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APA shares. Stephens assumed coverage on APA in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of APA from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Argus upgraded shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.53.

APA Stock Performance

APA opened at $18.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.23. APA Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.58 and a 12-month high of $29.88.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.42. APA had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 23.22%. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

APA Profile

(Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.