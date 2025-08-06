Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) is Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,035,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,420 shares during the period. Digital Realty Trust accounts for about 4.5% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.90% of Digital Realty Trust worth $434,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $900,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854,748 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,081,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $546,499,000 after buying an additional 1,232,043 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 13,842.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,131,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,080,000 after buying an additional 1,123,018 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,126,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,129,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,422,000 after buying an additional 918,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 0.5%

NYSE:DLR opened at $172.11 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.44 and a 200 day moving average of $163.85. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This represents a 2.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on DLR shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.