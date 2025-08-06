300 Shares in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Bought by Costello Asset Management INC

Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3,986.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 292,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,645,000 after purchasing an additional 36,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 216,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.75, for a total transaction of $48,911,220.75. Following the sale, the president owned 1,206,427 shares in the company, valued at $272,350,895.25. The trade was a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.80, for a total transaction of $98,449.20. Following the sale, the director owned 3,290 shares in the company, valued at $782,362. This represents a 11.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 460,792 shares of company stock valued at $104,014,443 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.0%

Analyst Ratings Changes

TTWO stock opened at $225.92 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.24 and a 12 month high of $245.07. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TTWO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.05.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

