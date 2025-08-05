Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC

Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,723 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BND. Betterment LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,679,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,752,000 after acquiring an additional 86,538 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $647,000. Sherwood Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,455,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,815,000. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $73.64 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $71.10 and a 1-year high of $75.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.2419 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

