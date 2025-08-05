McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,779 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPDW. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 87.0% in the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 304,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,092,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 59,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 395.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,428,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132,319 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $41.58.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

