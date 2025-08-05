McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,112 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Allianz SE acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $453.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $434.20 and a 200-day moving average of $406.35. The company has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $316.14 and a 52-week high of $462.85.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

