Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 178 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,941 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,840,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,052,000 after acquiring an additional 273,430 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,173,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,992,000 after purchasing an additional 171,405 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,707,000 after buying an additional 262,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 553,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,353,000 after buying an additional 31,883 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ESGU opened at $138.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average of $128.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $139.94.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3229 per share. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

