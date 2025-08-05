Promising Outdoor Stocks To Follow Now – August 2nd

Walmart, Lowe’s Companies, and Kroger are the three Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that design, manufacture and sell outdoor apparel, footwear, gear and related services for activities such as hiking, camping, fishing and adventure sports. They comprise a distinct segment of consumer‐discretionary equities whose performance is influenced by seasonality, consumer confidence and broader leisure‐spending trends. Investors follow outdoor stocks to gain exposure to the growing outdoor‐recreation market and lifestyle‐driven demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $98.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,740,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,707,151. Walmart has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $105.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.76 on Friday, hitting $226.33. 3,400,746 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,152. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.74. Lowe’s Companies has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $287.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

KR traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,887,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,835,809. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. Kroger has a 12 month low of $50.69 and a 12 month high of $74.11.

