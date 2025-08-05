Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1,069.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

