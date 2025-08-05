Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) to Issue Dividend of $0.12

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.118 per share on Thursday, August 21st. This represents a yield of 1,069.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 7th.
Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Stock Up 0.5%
Shares of NYSE:RA opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $13.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.
About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund
