Plan Group Financial LLC Invests $1.14 Million in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Plan Group Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,856.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 293.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000.

NASDAQ ANGL opened at $29.01 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.73. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1566 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

