ING Groep NV Sells 19,080 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

ING Groep NV lessened its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,080 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $363.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.98 and a 12-month high of $417.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $348.05.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.11%.

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total transaction of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. This represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $336.00 price target (down previously from $396.00) on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens raised HCA Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $394.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.69.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

