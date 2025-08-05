Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Acima Private Wealth LLC

Acima Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,733 shares during the quarter. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned 0.19% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Pimco Total Return ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 9,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

BOND opened at $92.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.27. Pimco Total Return ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.95 and a fifty-two week high of $95.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

