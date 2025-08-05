SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC

Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,263,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,542 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 11.9% of Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $101,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,897,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,472,000 after purchasing an additional 175,678 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,332,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,097,000 after purchasing an additional 123,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $98.60 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.65 and a fifty-two week high of $100.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.04. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

