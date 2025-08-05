Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 1,575 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 6,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $775,000. Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. U S Wealth Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,556,000. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 328,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,314,000 after purchasing an additional 19,093 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.2%

XOM stock opened at $107.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $126.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.08.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $81.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.26.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

