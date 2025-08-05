Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 801,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,394 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $36,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 825.0% in the first quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $50.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.53 and a 52-week high of $51.25.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

