Acima Private Wealth LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 29,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $55,011,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 49,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7%

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $110.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $80.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.98.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

