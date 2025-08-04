Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,262 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,839,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,961,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,060,000 after purchasing an additional 79,254 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Vipshop by 13.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,564,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vipshop by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,063,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 993,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,759,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.
Vipshop Price Performance
Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vipshop
Vipshop Company Profile
Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vipshop
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.