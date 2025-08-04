Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,563 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,262 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 15,839,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,307 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vipshop by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,961,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,060,000 after purchasing an additional 79,254 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Vipshop by 13.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,564,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,862 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vipshop by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,063,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,608,000 after purchasing an additional 993,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,759,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Vipshop Price Performance

Shares of Vipshop stock opened at $15.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on VIPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Vipshop from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Vipshop from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $17.80 to $17.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vipshop

Vipshop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.