Smithfield Trust Co Increases Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 282.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in Royal Gold by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 116,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,112,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 38.1% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 target price on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.13.

Royal Gold Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $152.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.68 and a 1-year high of $191.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.39 and a 200-day moving average of $163.85.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 52.15%. The firm had revenue of $193.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.80%.

Royal Gold Company Profile

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

