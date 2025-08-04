JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JGRO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,183,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,468 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 1.71% of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF worth $87,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JGRO. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $162,000.

JPMorgan Active Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JGRO opened at $86.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of -1.23. JPMorgan Active Growth ETF has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $89.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.05.

About JPMorgan Active Growth ETF

The Jpmorgan Active Growth ETF (JGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US large-cap companies perceived to have strong earnings growth potential. JGRO was launched on Aug 8, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

