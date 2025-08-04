Vestcor Inc Takes Position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 117,468,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,283,000 after acquiring an additional 12,313,544 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Sirius XM by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 191,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Performance

SIRI opened at $21.18 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.69 and a 1 year high of $36.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 26.41% and a positive return on equity of 3.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently -16.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sirius XM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.42.

Read Our Latest Report on SIRI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the sale, the director directly owned 15,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,539.17. The trade was a 9.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

(Free Report)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.