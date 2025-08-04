Heritage Trust Co Sells 629 Shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 42,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on LNT shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays cut Alliant Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.23.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $65.47 on Monday. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.17 and a 12-month high of $66.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.12. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.5075 per share. This represents a $2.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

