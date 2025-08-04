Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,421 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,759,000 after acquiring an additional 35,766 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 173,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $229.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.08.

Shares of CHKP opened at $188.58 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.59. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $169.01 and a 12-month high of $234.35.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $665.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.10 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 32.48% and a return on equity of 33.21%. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

