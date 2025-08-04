Blair William & Co. IL Sells 94,313 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Blair William & Co. IL cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 312,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94,313 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $23,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $347,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,587 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after buying an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth about $158,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $13,295,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $78.35 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.51 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day moving average is $76.93.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 105.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on FIS. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Oppenheimer raised Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. TD Cowen upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

