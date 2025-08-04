Royal Gold (RGLD) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.62 per share and revenue of $186.63 million for the quarter.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a net margin of 52.15% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Royal Gold to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ RGLD opened at $152.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.85. Royal Gold has a 52 week low of $125.68 and a 52 week high of $191.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is presently 29.80%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Royal Gold stock. Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 51.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $166.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on shares of Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.13.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

