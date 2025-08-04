Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Holdings Decreased by Clearstead Trust LLC

Clearstead Trust LLC trimmed its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Alexis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

HON opened at $217.71 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $242.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $229.24 and its 200-day moving average is $217.02. The company has a market capitalization of $138.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 14.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

