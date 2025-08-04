Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 4,861 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,128 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Aspect Partners LLC increased its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter worth $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 202.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 653.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. JMP Securities set a $70.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

NASDAQ KTOS opened at $56.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.80. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 436.26 and a beta of 1.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $61.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company had revenue of $302.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CEO Eric M. Demarco acquired 7,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.59 per share, with a total value of $250,413.45. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,396,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,899,600.83. The trade was a 0.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $515,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 384,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,214,990.04. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,572 shares of company stock valued at $5,644,656. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. It operates through the Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) and Unmanned Systems (US) segments. The KGS segment consists of an aggregation of KGS operating segments, including microwave electronic products, space, satellite and cyber, training solutions.

