Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $427,000 Stake in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of D stock opened at $60.38 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $61.97. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.07%.

D has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.88.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

