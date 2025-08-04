Vestcor Inc Decreases Stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,395 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 270,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 304.5% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 279,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,217,000 after buying an additional 210,660 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. The trade was a 13.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Trading Up 3.5%

Dollar General stock opened at $108.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.71. Dollar General Corporation has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $126.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.31.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.32. Dollar General had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 45.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Melius upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.40.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

