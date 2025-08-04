LPL Financial LLC Purchases 177,306 Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 943,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177,306 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.05% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $24,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,229,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,656,000 after acquiring an additional 219,059 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,796,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,952,000 after purchasing an additional 802,816 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,067,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,339,000 after purchasing an additional 428,256 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,396,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,010,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0%

DFGR stock opened at $26.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.89 and a 200 day moving average of $26.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $29.39.

About Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.