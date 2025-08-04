Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 947 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLLI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,644,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,671,000 after buying an additional 2,948,393 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $48,633,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 103.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 487,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,523,000 after acquiring an additional 247,852 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 436,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,882,000 after purchasing an additional 247,065 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,452,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $138.04 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.29. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $140.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $576.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $82,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.79.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.