XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 1,408 Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 113.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 521.9% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enstar Group by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enstar Group alerts:

Enstar Group Price Performance

Shares of ESGR stock opened at $337.91 on Monday. Enstar Group Limited has a twelve month low of $318.25 and a twelve month high of $348.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $336.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $333.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enstar Group

Enstar Group Profile

In other Enstar Group news, Director Hans-Peter Gerhardt sold 407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total value of $135,938.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.