Clearstead Trust LLC Acquires 99 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 274.0% during the first quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Trading Down 2.1%

DIS opened at $116.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.70.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total value of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

