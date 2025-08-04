PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Public Service Enterprise Group worth $53,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 43,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,618,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 19.4% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $115,287.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $88.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $74.67 and a 12-month high of $95.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 68.85%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

