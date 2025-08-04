Connable Office Inc. Sells 2,179 Shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.
F.N.B. Stock Down 3.1%
Shares of FNB opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. F.N.B. Corporation has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $17.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $438.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.39 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
F.N.B. Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.
F.N.B. Profile
F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than F.N.B.
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Teradyne’s 19% Rally Is Just Getting Started
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Buy the Dip on 3 Overlooked Names With Major Potential
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Bitcoin and Dividends: A Winning Combo in These 3 ETFs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.