Connable Office Inc. Sells 2,179 Shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB)

Connable Office Inc. lowered its position in F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,715 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 233.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.50 price target (up previously from $16.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.64.

F.N.B. Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of FNB opened at $14.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. F.N.B. Corporation has a one year low of $10.88 and a one year high of $17.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $438.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.39 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Corporation will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.