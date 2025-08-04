Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 26,810 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,486,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AECOM by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in AECOM by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AECOM by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of AECOM by 7.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.
AECOM Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $111.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. AECOM has a 12 month low of $84.75 and a 12 month high of $118.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.35 and a 200-day moving average of $104.08.
AECOM Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 2nd. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.66%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AECOM from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of AECOM in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on AECOM from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.86.
AECOM Profile
AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.
