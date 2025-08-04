Clearstead Trust LLC Has $443,000 Position in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. ING Groep NV grew its stake in Cintas by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 202,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,707,000 after buying an additional 53,289 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG grew its position in shares of Cintas by 8.8% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 24,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of Cintas by 17.8% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cintas by 276.0% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 289,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,426,000 after purchasing an additional 212,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Cintas by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In related news, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 17,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.90, for a total transaction of $3,821,790.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 622,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,557,080.80. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.47, for a total value of $1,136,121.48. Following the sale, the director directly owned 21,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,904,049.15. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $213.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.54.

View Our Latest Analysis on CTAS

Cintas Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $221.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $221.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.55. The company has a market cap of $89.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.03. Cintas Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $180.78 and a fifty-two week high of $229.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 17.53%. Cintas’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cintas Corporation will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.