Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Raised by Earned Wealth Advisors LLC

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 113,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 112.2% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $127,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 16,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,366,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 166.9% during the first quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target (up previously from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial set a $199.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. This trade represents a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $172.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.95 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.83.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 128.08%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

