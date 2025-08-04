Earned Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH)

Earned Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Molina Healthcare by 74,593.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 667,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,708,000 after purchasing an additional 666,122 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,214,000 after purchasing an additional 427,276 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1,641.3% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 409,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,274,000 after buying an additional 386,273 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,327,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,229,000 after buying an additional 294,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,099,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Molina Healthcare stock opened at $155.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12 month low of $153.01 and a 12 month high of $365.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.63 and its 200-day moving average is $291.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $414.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Molina Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $364.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MOH

About Molina Healthcare

(Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.